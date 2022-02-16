Posted: Feb 16, 2022 2:06 PMUpdated: Feb 16, 2022 2:06 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Public Schools recently received notice that they will be getting a grant for just over $133,000. This is the fourth year they have received such a grant and Superintendent David Cash says they will use the money to make improvements campus-wide.

Cash expects to receive the money in about 30 days and says there is no timetable on when the funds must be spent.