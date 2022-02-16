Posted: Feb 16, 2022 2:44 PMUpdated: Feb 16, 2022 2:44 PM

Tom Davis

The Senate Rules Committee on Wednesday unanimously approved President Pro Tempore Greg Treat’s bill to add voter identification requirements to the state Constitution.

Treat’s Senate Joint Resolution 48 would send to a vote of the people a legislative referendum that would add the voter identification requirement currently in state statute to the Oklahoma Constitution. The measure maintains the Legislature’s ability to enact bills to specify the requirements for proof of identity for voting.

“Voter participation across the board is unfortunately low. Increasing voter participation is critical to safeguarding our democracy. Putting voter identification requirements that currently are only in statute into the state Constitution safeguards the integrity of our election process for generations to come. Adding voter ID requirements to the Constitution also can aid in increasing voter turnout by assuring Oklahomans their votes will be counted, and that our elections will continue to be safe and secure,” said Treat, R-Oklahoma City.

The bill next heads to the Senate floor for consideration.