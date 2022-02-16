Posted: Feb 16, 2022 3:10 PMUpdated: Feb 16, 2022 3:10 PM

Ty Loftis

Late Friday afternoon, a female victim flagged down police officers on 14th and Armstrong in Bartlesville in reference to a man exposing himself.

A probable cause affidavit states that the female victim was driving down the road when one male subject walked out into the roadway and the other, Logan Booth, exposed himself after the truck came to a stop.

The juvenile male claimed that he accidentally walked into the street in front of the victim's truck. The victim then slammed on the truck's brakes, scaring him and causing him to lash out. Booth said he began laughing because he found it funny and at that point he exposed himself in the road. Both the victim and the victim's daughter told officers they wanted to press charges and would follow through with court appearances.