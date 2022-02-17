Posted: Feb 17, 2022 11:42 AMUpdated: Feb 17, 2022 11:42 AM

Ty Loftis

The Johnson O' Malley Parent Committee for Pawhuska Public Schools has requested that the school acknowledges that they reside within the Osage Nation Reservation. This acknowledgment has been made by several schools and universities across the country and Pawhuska's School Board recently discussed this very item. Board Member Justin Turney had this to say in regards to signing the document.

Superintendent David Cash made the recommendation that all board members read over the document before getting together with the JOM Parent Committee so that they could answer any questions Board members may have. That is how the Board will now proceed.