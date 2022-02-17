Posted: Feb 17, 2022 1:07 PMUpdated: Feb 17, 2022 1:16 PM

Garrett Giles

A Senate bill aimed at giving military and civilian families working at Oklahoma military facilities greater access to childcare has been approved by the full Senate.

Senate Bill 1286, by Republican State Senator Brenda Stanley of Midwest City, won overwhelming bipartisan approval on Thursday.

Stanley, who serves as vice chair of the Senate Veterans and Military Affairs Committee, said SB 1286 would allow the Department of Defense’s resources to be used for the licensing of child care to serve military bases. She said we do not have enough child care facilities to adequately serve our military, so this is a huge step forward.

Stanley and committee chair Sen. Frank Simpson, R-Springer, met with officials at both Fort Sill and Tinker during the interim about the issue and called the need for access to additional child care critical.

“We know there are numerous child care facilities that want to be able to serve these military facilities, but there’s been a backlog of up to a year for the licensing process through the state,” Stanley said. “My legislation will enable us to take advantage of the resources available through the Department of Defense to speed up this process and make sure our military and civilian families have access to the child care they need.”

SB 1286 now moves to the House of Representatives for further consideration.

“Senate Bill 1286 presents another way in which we can support our country’s defense by assisting our military and civilian families,” Stanley said. “I hope the House of Representatives will act quickly to help us get this legislation to the governor for his signature.”