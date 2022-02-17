Posted: Feb 17, 2022 2:07 PMUpdated: Feb 17, 2022 2:07 PM

Ty Loftis

A representative for the City of Pawhuska recently ran across a water tower that is not currently in operation, but is owned by the City of Pawhuska. After doing some research, Jerry Eubanks learned that it was shut off in 1991. Eubanks explains the benefits if they were to turn that water tower back on, combined with the two million gallon tank at Dial Hill.

Eubanks went on to say that it will realistically be impacting nearly 5,000 residents in the Pawhuska area. He said as the town has continued to grow, they have failed to look at the overall view of the towns water system. Eubanks says it works for now, but is bound for failure. He gives an example of just that from this past weekend.

Eubanks was able to get the water restored by Sunday afternoon and it has been on ever since. The water tower, while still there, would have to be demolished and rebuilt. An estimated cost on that is $218,000 and Eubanks recently asked the Board of Osage County Commissioners for help in funding that project. Here is what District One Commissioner Randall Jones had to say on the subject.

This was merely the step in the process, but the Board does want to re-visit the subject at a later date.