Posted: Feb 17, 2022 2:33 PM

Max Gross

More details have emerged after the arrests of a man and woman from Bartlesville who were allegedly trafficking fentanyl. Both Cody Atkins and Shawnteria Thompson appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday.

According to an affidavit, a witness claimed to know that Atkins was arranging to make a purchase of fentanyl from a dealer. He further claims that Atkins had previously showed him multiple bags of the pills that were stored in an orange backpack. Officers also read online messages between Atkins and the dealer arranging a $15,000 sale.

A search warrant was issued for two residences owned by Atkins on Keeler Avenue in Bartlesville. Officers found over 1,000 fentanyl pills that in various locations. A large amount of cash was found inside of a baby’s diaper bag. The orange backpack was in the children’s room as well. This was determined to be the school bag of one of the children despite it previously being used to carry the fentanyl pills.

Atkins was charged with multiple felonies including aggravated trafficking, child neglect, and acquiring proceeds from drug activity among other charges. Thompson’s criminal information was still being prepared during her Thursday court appearance.

Bond for Atkins remains at $500,000 and Thompson’s bond remains at $50,000.

