Posted: Feb 17, 2022 3:02 PMUpdated: Feb 17, 2022 3:02 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Financial Assistance Department is looking for businesses to join the summer Youth Work Program. This will be aimed at Native Americans and looking to get them work experience in different fields. The Osage Nation Financial Assistance Department will pay the youth and businesses will not be charged to be a part of the program. Financial Department Director Andrea Kemble talks about the opportunity:

“The Summer Youth Work Program provides Native American youth professional experience, while spurring economic development. We are excited to work with new and returning work sites who can benefit from this Osage Nation initiative.”

Last year, they set a record with 133 participating businesses. To qualify, businesses must be on the Osage Nation Reservation and you must submit an application by Friday, April 29th. The program last from the first week in June through the end of July. For information, call 918-287-5325.