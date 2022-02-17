Posted: Feb 17, 2022 3:07 PMUpdated: Feb 17, 2022 3:12 PM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma receives a number one ranking among the 50 states for veterans, per capita, in receipt of federal, service-connected disability benefits.

Democratic State Senator J.J. Dossett of Owasso, the Senate Chair of the Oklahoma Legislative Veterans Caucus, applauds the hard work of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs (ODVA), as well as numerous veteran service organizations that made this possible.

In a statement, Sen. Dossett said:

"These numbers reflect Oklahoma's commitment to working with and for our veterans and service members to ensure that their transition from service to civilian life is made as seamless as possible. While these numbers are exciting and should be celebrated, our work is never done when it comes to supporting our veterans. I am committed to working with ODVA and our veteran service organizations on policies that continue to support both the physical and mental health of veterans so that these impressive numbers can continue to grow in the future."

According to the ODVA, out of approximately 300,000 Oklahoma veterans, there are about 100,000 veterans with some level of service-connected disability. Service-connected disability means that the federal VA has established that a veteran has a compensable injury or medical condition resulting from military service. For the 100,000 service-connected, disabled Oklahoma veterans, this reflects $2.4 billion provided directly to the individual veterans.

ODVA estimates that nearly half of the Oklahoma veterans who are eligible for compensation for injuries and/or medical conditions arising from military service have not yet applied. Oklahoma veterans who need assistance with filing a claim for service-connected disability are invited to call or visit on-line: 405.523.4000 or visit oklahoma.gov/veterans.