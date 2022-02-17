Posted: Feb 17, 2022 3:44 PMUpdated: Feb 17, 2022 3:44 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners note that the latest General Government Sales Tax Collection came in over $338,500.

Chairman Mitch Antle says he believes Washington County is at 89-percent of collections for its estimated, which is incredible considering they have four months left in the current fiscal year. Antle says he is hesitant about this trend.

Commissioner Antle told County officials this week that they may consider adjusting Washington County's estimate based the last three-year trend with budget discussions coming up. However, he reiterated that he wasn't sure and felt hesitant about making adjustments.

This discussion item took place during the Cash Fund Estimate of Needs and Requests for Appropriation portion under New Business of the Commissioners' agenda.