Posted: Feb 18, 2022 10:50 AMUpdated: Feb 18, 2022 10:52 AM

Garrett Giles

James Kidd is CrimeStoppers of Bartlesville’s wanted person as listed in their Felon Friday post.

Kidd has a new felony warrant for 2nd Degree Burglary. He also has a warrant for Omitting to Provide for a Child.

All of Kidd’s records, as well as a mugshot, can be found below.

If you know of Kidd’s whereabouts, you can leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers online, on the P3 Tips App, or by calling their hotline at 918.336.2583.