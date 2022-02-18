Posted: Feb 18, 2022 12:51 PMUpdated: Feb 18, 2022 12:51 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Counseling Center is asking for your help in disposing of unwanted, unused and expired medications. To assist in this endeavor, you can drop these items off at the Osage Nation Health Center in Pawhuska, the Fairfax Pharmacy and Hominy Drug and Gift Store Monday through Friday during regular business hours.

Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey says keeping those unnecessary medications in your home will do nothing but harm you and your family members.

Disposal is free and for more information, you can call the counseling center at 918-287-5413.