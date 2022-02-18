Posted: Feb 18, 2022 1:40 PMUpdated: Feb 18, 2022 1:40 PM

The 2022 Osage Nation Sovereignty Day Celebration and Dance is slated to take place on Saturday, March 19th at the Osage Casino in Tulsa. This festivity began after the Osage Nation Constitution was ratified on March 11, 2006. There have been several dances to commemorate the date since then.

Andrea Kemble, Tim Lookout, Jane Perrier, Avis Ballard and Otto Hamilton make up the 2022 Sovereignty Day Celebration Committee. The event will be live-streamed and there will be facial coverings along with hand sanitation stations for those who do attend. The event begins at 2 p.m. with supper to take place at 5 p.m. and the grand entry to follow.