Posted: Feb 19, 2022 5:40 AMUpdated: Feb 19, 2022 5:40 AM

Max Gross

It was a split night for Bartlesville High School on the road at Sand Springs on Friday. The Lady Bruins continue their late-season scuffle, while the boy’s team was able to snap out of its skid.

The girl’s team struggled most of the way against a highly-regarded Sandite team, losing 63-34. Kate Gronigan led the team with eight points. The Lady Bruins will open the playoffs at Putnam City West on Thursday.

The boy’s team got an 87-77 win over Sand Springs—the highest scoring output in the Clent Stewart era. Bartlesville had 20+ points in each of the first three quarters. The Bruins led by eight at halftime and were able to maintain that advantage down the stretch.

At one point BHS held a 17-point lead. David Castillo was solid again with 27 points on the night. This and-one bucket kept the Bruins momentum going.

Several other Bruins had good scoring days. Kent Girard tallied 21 points, Aadhi Ayyappan scored 16 points and Jordan Carter had 12 points. Bartlesville ends the regular season at 12-11. The Bruins will play Tahlequah in their regional opener on Friday.