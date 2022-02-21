Posted: Feb 21, 2022 10:08 AMUpdated: Feb 21, 2022 4:18 PM

Redistricting in Washington County will be an item of discussion during the next Washington County Budget Board meeting.

Election Board Secretary Yvonne House will give the presentation on re-districting. In mid-January, House said almost every precinct in Washington County will change. She says one of the reasons for the alteration is the fact that the County will be in Congressional District 2 instead of Congressional District 1. All voters will get a Voter I.D. card mailed to them for that purpose.

House added that two of Washington County's biggest precincts in the Bartlesville area – one at Spirit Church and the other at HeartMatters, Inc. – have been split. She said the total amount of precincts will increase from 23 to 26. The changes will not come until after the election on Tuesday, April 5.

Filing is anticipated to take place on Friday, April 15. House said they will then file under the new precinct boundary lines.

The Washington County Budget Board plans to have a healthier, more drawn out discussion during their meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 1:30 p.m. The meeting will take place in the basement of the County Administration Building at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.

