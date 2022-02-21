Posted: Feb 21, 2022 10:29 AMUpdated: Feb 21, 2022 10:51 AM

Garrett Giles

The Nowata County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) seeks information regarding a burglary that occurred between Delaware and Lenapah.

According to NCSO officials, someone entered a workshop and stole several power tools and hand tools. The brands taken are Dewalt, Kobalt, and Ballard. This burglary occurred sometime within the last week.

If you have information on this case or where the tools are, you are asked to call NCSO at 918.273.2287.