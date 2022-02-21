Posted: Feb 21, 2022 10:41 AMUpdated: Feb 21, 2022 10:51 AM

Garrett Giles

One person dies in a single vehicle accident near Pawhuska on Monday morning.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Alissa Hamilton of Hominy was driving westbound on County Road 4070 around 4:20 a.m. when her vehicle departed the roadway to the left and struck a bridge abutment. Hamilton’s vehicle eventually overturned, landing on its top in Bird Creek. She was extricated by the Pawhuska Fire Department but would be pronounced deceased on the scene.

Both of Hamilton’s passengers were either treated and release or uninjured in the crash. The cause of the collision and Hamilton’s condition remains under investigation.