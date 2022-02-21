Posted: Feb 21, 2022 1:09 PMUpdated: Feb 21, 2022 1:10 PM

Garrett Giles

A warming shelter is anticipated to open in Bartlesville as bitter cold winter weather makes its way back to the area later this week.

According to the staff at Agape Mission of Bartlesville, a shelter behind the “For Your Convenience” Gas Station at 409 West 13 Street will open at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday. They believe the shelter will be open till Sunday, Feb. 27.

If you need a ride or have questions, call Get Real Ministries' Rando Gamble at 918.568.5332. Keith McPhail can be reached at 918.214.4968.