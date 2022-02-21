Posted: Feb 21, 2022 1:46 PMUpdated: Feb 21, 2022 4:19 PM

Grants allow Washington County SPCA (WCSPCA) to put on vaccine and microchip clinics for cats and dogs throughout the month of March.

WCSPCA CEO Tonya Pete says a grant from Petco Love has made the vaccines possible. Pete says the goal is to vaccinate 1 million animals nationwide during Pet Vaccine Awareness Month in March. She says they were able to secure 600 free vaccines to help with their own community animals, so they are excited. This will be the first time WCSPCA is able to put on an event such as this vaccine clinic.

WCSPCA vaccinates every animal that comes into their shelter. Pete says the served over 2,100 animals last year alone. She says they want to prevent the spread of diseases among your pets.

Pete says a grant from the Bartlesville Rotary Club and the Bartlesville Community Foundation has made free microchips available. She says local grants mean a lot to WCSPCA.

Microchipping pets makes it easier for WCSPCA to find their pet owners. Pete says being able to microchip and vaccinate pets at the same time during these events is huge for our local communities. She says they want to do everything they can to protect your pets.

WCSPCA doesn't typically put on public microchip clinic. Pete says there are regulations that prevent them from doing this at their shelter. She says a vet has to be present in order for this method to take place.

The event for dogs will take place at the Westside Community Center, 501 S. Bucy Avenue in Bartlesville, on Saturday, March 5, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Cat owners can bring their pet by WCSPCA at 16620 State Highway 123 between Bartlesville and Dewey each Friday in March from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Pete says the events for cats and dogs will be held separately in order to keep the animals safe. She wants to make the program less stressful for your pets.

The mission of WCSPCA is to keep animals safe and off the street. Pete says they shelter and adopt pets. She says they educate the public about animal awareness issues, too.

WCSPCA will hold a fundraiser at the Hilton Garden Inn at 205 SW Frank Phillips Boulevard in Bartlesville on Friday, May 13, at 6:00 p.m. Pete says this will be their third annual "Spay-Ghetti" dinner if they are able to go through with the event. She says COVID-19 has prevented them from having the event the last two years.

Tickets for the fundraiser should be available by mid-April. Sponsorship opportunities are available now.

Call 918.336.1577 or visit WCSPCA's website for more information.