Posted: Feb 21, 2022 2:18 PMUpdated: Feb 21, 2022 2:18 PM

Ty Loftis

With wintry weather set to move into the area later this week, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for northeast Oklahoma on Monday afternoon. Washington, Osage and Nowata counties are all under this advisory, which will go into effect at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service is expecting two rounds of wintry precipitation to move through the area on Wednesday and lasting through Thursday night. Sleet and freezing rain are the main concerns with light snow possible as well.