Posted: Feb 21, 2022 2:37 PMUpdated: Feb 21, 2022 2:37 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man charged with shooting with intent to kill has been ruled incompetent by the Oklahoma Forensic Center. Tyrel Brown is accused of being the triggerman for a shooting on Dewey Avenue in July 2021 that put one person in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Court records show that Brown was set to appear on the preliminary hearing docket last Thursday, but while in custody refused to appear. Brown had previously been ordered by the state to enter into a mental health treatment program. Brown is set to appear next for a competency review in front of judge Kyra Franks on March 31.

Brown also has pending charges from a 2019 domestic abuse incident where it is alleged that Brown choked a female victim until she lost consciousness. The defendant was convicted on a domestic abuse charge in 2016 and has been arrested in several other matters.