Posted: Feb 21, 2022 5:39 PMUpdated: Feb 21, 2022 5:39 PM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education met on Monday night. The meeting was short but there was plenty to be proud of as the board recognized several Bruin students for thier their achievements:

Recognition of the three National Merit Finalists in the Class of 2022

Morgan KIng

Charlie Olsen

Tarun Vinodkumar

Recognition of All State Music Students

All-State Wind Ensemble

Jacob Duhon, 3rd chair Bassoon

Ademir Hall, 3rd chair Percussion

Nick Platon, 6th chair Percussion

All-State Symphonic Band

Becca Waller, 1st Chair Piccolo

Eric Mashburn, 2nd chair Euphonium

Alex Cary, 2nd Alternate Trumpet

All-State Orchestra (Band Students who earned wind/percussion positions in the All-State Symphonic Orchestra)

Ryan Fullerton, 1st Chair Bassoon