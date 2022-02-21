News
Schools
Posted: Feb 21, 2022 5:39 PMUpdated: Feb 21, 2022 5:39 PM
Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education Recognizes Student Achievements
Tom Davis
The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education met on Monday night. The meeting was short but there was plenty to be proud of as the board recognized several Bruin students for thier their achievements:
Recognition of the three National Merit Finalists in the Class of 2022
Morgan KIng
Charlie Olsen
Tarun Vinodkumar
Recognition of All State Music Students
All-State Wind Ensemble
Jacob Duhon, 3rd chair Bassoon
Ademir Hall, 3rd chair Percussion
Nick Platon, 6th chair Percussion
All-State Symphonic Band
Becca Waller, 1st Chair Piccolo
Eric Mashburn, 2nd chair Euphonium
Alex Cary, 2nd Alternate Trumpet
All-State Orchestra (Band Students who earned wind/percussion positions in the All-State Symphonic Orchestra)
Ryan Fullerton, 1st Chair Bassoon
« Back to News