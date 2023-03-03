News
Schools
Posted: Feb 21, 2022 6:00 PMUpdated: Feb 21, 2022 6:00 PM
BPS COVID-19 Numbers Improving
Tom Davis
After a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the area and at Bartlesville Public Schools in January, the numbers have taken a substantial dip.
At the Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday, Pandemic Response Committe Chairman Granger Meador said the district has dropped from Red Alert back to Orange. He is hopeful the downward slide will drop to the Yellow Alert in a few weeks if this pattern continues like last year at this time.
« Back to News