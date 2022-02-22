Posted: Feb 22, 2022 4:38 PMUpdated: Feb 22, 2022 4:40 PM

Tom Davis

US Senator James Lankford was in Bartlesville for the Chamber Forum presented by ABB on Tuesday. Afterward, the Senator dropped by the KWON Studios.

Senator Lankford first talked about the need to get microchip companies and others to move their operations to Oklahoma.

We then talked about the seriousness of the Russia - Ukraine issue. The Senator explained that Russia's economy is in very bad shape and that on the scale of things, it is nothing more than a gas station. Despite Russia's mass, our state of Texas has a bigger economy tha Russia and the ony exports it has is natural gas and oil.

He claims that Putin wants to use Ukraine as leverage moving forward and will likely stop at nothing to accomplish that goal.

Lankford then talked about the US economy where inflation has hit 7 1/2%. According to Senator Lankford, the Biden administration's big spending efforts have places us in this position where no other nation is in regards to inflation and that it will be difficult to get on top of the problem.

We touched on the topic of the Canadian truckers driving to Ottowa make their case against COVID-19 mandates and the US truckers getting ready to follow suit to Washington, DC.

The Senator pivoted to the mismanagement of the US Southern border and the million or more people from all over the world who are coming into our country illegally from all around the world. Lankford said that those crosiing the border illegally each get acourt date to plead their case for being here. However, that court date is always 6 years in the future.

The Senator was then asked if he planned to participate in a debate with one of his challengers. You will want to watch and /or hear that answer for yourself....

VIEW THE WEBCAST