Posted: Feb 22, 2022 5:33 PMUpdated: Feb 23, 2022 7:14 AM

Garrett Giles

Students throughout local communities highlight National FFA Week and the Junior Livestock Show during a Washington County Commissioners' meeting.

Caney Valley, Copan and Dewey FFA's instructors and students were present on Tuesday morning. Commissioner Mike Dunlap says hearing the young people come and speak to them is always encouraging. Dunlap says the students have a lot of class. He says he sees nothing but success for these students in the future.

Chairman Mitch Antle said the Washington County Board of Commissioners will always look to support local FFA Chapters in their endeavors. The Commissioners were invited to attend the Junior Livestock Show set to take place Thursday, March 3 through Saturday, March 5, at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey.