Posted: Feb 22, 2022 7:03 PMUpdated: Feb 22, 2022 7:03 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council approves a resolution authorizing the acceptance of Rural Economic Action Plan (REAP) funds to purchase items for the Dewey Fire Department.

Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease says they applied for this grant several months back in the hopes of getting new bunker gear for the volunteer firefighters. Trease says this includes the purchase of helmets, coats and pants. He says it will help them purchase 21 sets of gear thanks to the $50,000 REAP grant.

Trease says he believes the cost of the material is a little over $51,000, so they will have to make up the difference that presents. He says the $50,000 grant real does help the fire department out though.

Mayor Tom Hays says he appreciates the time Trease and DFD Fire Chief Justin Miller put in to make this grant possible. Hays says plenty of hours were put into equipping the entire department with brand new bunker gear. He says the $50,000 would have had to come out of the City of Dewey's General Fund if they weren't able to secure the grant monies.

The old bunker gear has a shelf life. Trease says another fire department may get some use of the old gear, but it wouldn't last for long. He says most of the items are practically destroyed.