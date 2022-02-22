Posted: Feb 22, 2022 7:30 PMUpdated: Feb 22, 2022 7:30 PM

The Dewey Public Works Authority authorizes the use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase a replacement grinder for the wastewater treatment facility.

City Manager Kevin Trease says they purchased this piece of machinery to help grind up everything that comes through to the wastewater plant. Trease says this equipment broke down several months ago. He says they believe a piece of sewer rod that was in the sewer line destroyed this piece of equipment.

Trease says there is currently nothing in place to grind the materials. He says they need to get something installed before the rainy season hits.

The equipment is to be purchased from JWC Environmental in the amount of $26,188.05. Trease says this is a "one vendor" item, meaning they could not go out for quotes for the grinder. He says they are staying within the guidelines for the ARPA funds because the monies can be used for wastewater treatment facilities.

DPWA amended its budget to make the purchase a reality, too.

Trease says purchasing the grinder was an emergency item. He says there will be more uses for ARPA funds that the Dewey City Council and the DPWA will be considering down the line that relate to the Dewey Fire Department, the Dewey Police Department, Administration and Public Works.