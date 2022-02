Posted: Feb 22, 2022 7:41 PMUpdated: Feb 22, 2022 7:42 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council hears a promising sales tax report during its meeting on Tuesday night, as collections came in at an almost 13.5-percent increase. The City of Dewey received $86,686.33 in sales tax. Approximately $23,931.11 in use tax was also collected this month.