Posted: Feb 23, 2022 4:00 AMUpdated: Feb 23, 2022 4:00 AM

Tom Davis

ONEOK’s Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, Robert Martinovich is leaving the company.

OKEnergyToday.com reports that in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission this week, the company said he gave his notice of his intention to retire. The company explained Martinovich will remain in his current role until a successor is named.

Rob Martinovich is executive vice president and chief administrative officer, responsible for environmental, safety and health, human resources, corporate services and information technology. Previously he served as executive vice president, commercial, and executive vice president, operations, of ONEOK and ONEOK Partners.