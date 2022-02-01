Posted: Feb 23, 2022 4:13 AMUpdated: Feb 23, 2022 4:13 AM

Tom Davis

ConocoPhillips announced a cash tender offering totaling $1.8 billion is being made by ConocoPhillips and its wholly-owned subsidiary Concho Resources Inc.

OKEnergyToday.com reports that in making Tuesday’s announcement, the company said the offer extended to at least 10 different holdings in the company.

The terms of the offer include a termination at midnight, New York City time on March 21, 2022.