Posted: Feb 23, 2022 8:39 AMUpdated: Feb 23, 2022 8:49 AM

Garrett Giles

The Community Development Department releases a progress report on new construction in Bartlesville.

Below is a full list, a posted by the City of Bartlesville’s City Beat on Tuesday afternoon :

Bricktown Brewery — With a valuation $2,145,000, Bricktown Brewery is under construction at the former Kmart site on U.S. Highway 75. The company hopes to be open by April 30. There is still no word from Jimmy's Egg about locating in Bartlesville. (Pictured right).

Wendy's — The company recently demolished the current Bartlesville facility, which reportedly was the oldest one standing. The good news is Wendy's will rebuild a new restaurant in the old one's place. Valuation of the project is $750,000 and completion is estimated to be mid- to late-July.

McAlister's — Plans for a new McAlister's Deli are currently in the review stage. The restaurant will demolish the former Braum's building located at 2539 S.E. Washington Blvd. and rebuild a new restaurant in its place. The project valuation is $1.5 million. A start date for construction has not been set.

Schlotzky's — Schlotzky's (pictured left) is constructing a restaurant at 3813 E. Frank Phillips Blvd. (between the bank and Starbucks). Valuation is $334,042. The company hopes to be open by the end of this month.

H Tea O — H Tea O will be located on the northeast corner of Price Road and Washington Boulevard. Valuation of the project is $946,000. Permits have been issued for the project and work was set to start Monday. The company hopes to have the facility complete within six months.

Shoe Dept. Encore — Shoe Dept. Encore will take over the space on the north end of the Shops of Turkey Creek Shopping Center, also known as the former K-mart site. According to the Community Development Department, the store is complete and should be opening soon.

Scooter's Coffee — Scooter's Coffee (pictured right) is currently under construction in the Eastland Shopping Center parking lot. Valuation is set at $350,000. The coffee shop could be open for business in as few as 30 days.

Grand Lake Mental Health — Grand Lake Mental is expanding its parking area and constructing a 13,670-square-foot addition onto its existing building, located at 700 S. Penn Ave. Contractors are currently pouring footings for the $2.3 million project.

VA Administration— The new Veteran Affairs (pictured below) facility is a $2.8 million project to be located in the former Hastings Bookstore facility at 3005 S.E. Frank Phillips Blvd. The project is currently in the plan review process.

DR Horton Homes — DR Horton Homes has obtained City permits for 73 new single family dwellings since July 2021 for a total valuation of $19,340,887. Nine Certificate of Occupancy certifications have been issued to date.