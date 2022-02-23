Posted: Feb 23, 2022 9:07 AMUpdated: Feb 23, 2022 9:09 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Development Authority (BDA) approves a proposal to provide development assistance to Luigi's Italian restaurant at 1409 SE Washington Boulevard in Bartlesville.

BDA President David Wood says the new Luigi's restaurant falls under their policy for non-targeted brands with a retail expansion. Wood says Luigi's qualifies for $30,430 in development assistance. He says the item will now head to the Bartlesville City Council.

The BDA unanimously approved the item, which will be weighed by the Bartlesville City Council on Monday, March 7, at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, located at 401 S. Johnstone Avenue.

Luigi's opened the doors to its new building north of Stride Back a few weeks ago. The restaurant was serving meals at 3822 E. Frank Phillips Boulevard previously.