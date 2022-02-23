Posted: Feb 23, 2022 10:54 AMUpdated: Feb 23, 2022 10:55 AM

Ty Loftis

A steady stream of sleet has been coming down across Osage County since early Wednesday morning and the roads are beginning to become hazardous. Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts says the decision has been made to close the courthouse and county workers are out working to make the roads passable.

With the massive storm system sweeping across the county, Roberts said he has driven all across the area and says some parts have been more affected than others.

For those who do have to get out, Roberts gave this advice.