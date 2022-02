Posted: Feb 23, 2022 11:00 AMUpdated: Feb 23, 2022 11:13 AM

Garrett Giles / Matt Jordan

Crews are working on a train that has derailed near 14th Street in Coffeyville.

The train derailment occurred near the Coffeyville Stockyards and in front of Acme Foundry. Officials ask that you void the surrounding area if you can.

More details will come as we receive them.