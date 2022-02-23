Posted: Feb 23, 2022 11:41 AMUpdated: Feb 23, 2022 11:41 AM

Max Gross

The winter weather hitting the area has created treacherous road conditions and Nowata County is no exception. U.S. Highway 60 has several slicks spots. Care should be used when driving in the City of Nowata as well as on county roads. Nowata County Commissioner Burke LaRue advises caution when driving anywhere in the county.

LaRue also stated that the Nowata County Courthouse shut down at noon and will likely not be open on Thursday unless conditions improve drastically.