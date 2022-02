Posted: Feb 23, 2022 1:25 PMUpdated: Feb 23, 2022 1:33 PM

The Ramona Friends Church opens its facility to anyone needing of a warm place.

This is meant to serve the people in the Ramona, Ochelata, Vera and Oglesby area. Ramona Friends Church is located at 498 Delaware Avenue in Ramona.

For assistance, call Pastor Hoss at 918.924.5623.