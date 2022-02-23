Posted: Feb 23, 2022 2:26 PMUpdated: Feb 23, 2022 4:08 PM

Max Gross

An Ocheleta man is facing charges stemming from a domestic incident that occurred on last Thursday. Bryan Blood appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday after being arrested on a warrant for a charge of domestic assault and battery.

According to an affidavit, a female victim reported an alleged incident that occurred between her and Blood at a residence on 3000 road in Ocheleta. The victim claims that Blood attempted to push her out of bed by shoving her with force.

He then grabbed the victim by her head and began shaking her side to side. Blood then allegedly tried to force the victim’s clothes off. The victim refused before leaving the residence out of fear that Blood would hurt her further.

Blood posted a $20,000 bond as set by the warrant. The defendant was arrested after a November 2021 domestic incident but that case was later dismissed. An active protective order was granted and there is also a no contact provision in the bond.