Garrett Giles

Congressman Markwayne Mullin released the following statement on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I strongly condemn the unjustified and unprovoked attack on Ukraine,” Mullin said. “What we are seeing from former KGB officer and Russian President Vladimir Putin is an attempt to spread communism throughout the world and bring back the Soviet Union. The world is watching. Further, I urge President Biden to reverse his anti-fossil fuel policies and open American oil and gas production so we can aide our allies in Europe and take back control of the energy market. My heart aches for the families who are experiencing this tragic violence and I ask that you please join me in praying for the Ukrainian people.