Posted: Feb 24, 2022 11:16 AMUpdated: Feb 24, 2022 11:16 AM

Ty Loftis

The City of Bartlesville has signed a contract with a company to provide recommendations to begin repairs on Pathfinder Parkway. Director of Engineering Micah Siemers talks about the contract signed with Service and Technology.

“We have received the assessment and have selected projects based upon that assessment to include with current funding available. Design is underway and we anticipate the design portion of the project wrapping up in late spring, with construction expected in late summer and early fall.”

Drainage issues in a couple areas along the trail will be fixed and they will look to rehabilitate the pavement as well. Repairs have been ongoing thanks to the voter-approved Half Cent Sales Tax extension in 2013, along with the 2018 and 2020 G.O. Bond elections.