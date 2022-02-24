Posted: Feb 24, 2022 12:53 PMUpdated: Feb 24, 2022 3:24 PM

Garrett Giles

A staple at Copan Public Schools (CPS) that has built a strong agriculture program is set to retire.

Mr. Monty Layton, who has been with CPS for 25 out of the 37 years of his career in public education, has decided to spend more time with his grandkids. He says he will miss the kids he has taught the most.

Layton (pictured) says he has worked with great students over the years. He says working with those that truly wanted to succeed was a blast because he got to help them grow and see what they could do.

Copan Superintendent Chris Smith says they are losing an icon that is well-respected across Oklahoma in the agriculture education field. Smith says Layton says put Copan's FFA and agriculture traditions on the map. He says Layton has had such a tremendous influence on their students who have had nothing but love and respect for him as they have cherished memories with him that will last a lifetime.

Smith says Layton has helped their students accomplish plenty in FFA and life. He says Layton has been instrumental in teaching kids about handling life, having great discipline and having a great work ethic.

Layton's teaching career began in Copan in 1985. Layton says he left for Caney Valley Public Schools in Caney, Kansas in 1999. He says he went to Hulbert in 2007 and worked there for four year before returning to Copan in 2011.

Almost all the goals Mr. Layton set off to achieve at the beginning of his career have been achieved. Layton says he has had plenty of students receive State and American degrees. He says he has had students that became State officers, and National and State Proficiency Award winners. State and national contests have been achieved under Layton, too.

The Copan FFA program was a Top 5 Chapter in Oklahoma, which Layton says was quite an accomplishment. Layton says they were a national Gold Emblem 3-Star Chapter for many years as well. He says he is proud of the accomplishments, but he's more proud of the students he got to work with than anything.

Smith says he is forever grateful for Layton for all that he has done for the students. He says he is thankful for Layton for the lasting impact made on his leadership, too.

A new agriculture facility at Copan Public Schools is something Layton's leadership helped bring to the district. The building opened for students to use in Decemeber 2021. More on that story here.

Spending more time with his grandkids is Layton's big push. Layton has three grandkids (two girls and a boy): Leah, Charlie and Lawson.

A committee is in place to look for the next agriculture education teacher at Copan Public Schools. Smith says he is serving on the committee with community members, Copan High School Principal Jerry Werts, and Mr. Layton himself. He says they are excited for the next person that comes in that has a strong desire to grow the program, making it one of the best in Oklahoma.

Layton says he wants to help Copan Public Schools find someone that is enthusiastic and wants to watch the FFA program grow. He says he hopes the program flourishes as they continue to head in the right direction to achieve student success.

Smith says they want to offer their kids in Copan different ways to succeed and find success once they leave. Smith says that is everyone's goal in their community. He says Layton has set the next person up with a great position.

The hope is to have someone hired for the role by Spring Break. Smith says interviews are being conducted. He says they want to hire someone in March to prepare them for the transition and get them ready for summer-time activities.

Layton will officially retire at the end of June 2022. Plans for a retirement party are in the works.