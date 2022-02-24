Posted: Feb 24, 2022 1:51 PMUpdated: Feb 24, 2022 1:51 PM

Ty Loftis

There are many events upcoming in Pawhuska and the surrounding area, as the calendar gets closer to March. Tourism Director Kelly Bland talks about the strategy they are using in an attempt to lure people to the area.

On Thursday, March 3rd, the Young Professionals of Pawhuska will meet at the Dirty Laundry Saloon at 5:30 p.m. for a meet and greet session. Those interested in joining must be involved in the business community and be between the ages of 21 and 40. For further information, call 918-978-9095.

Dollhouse Road Brewing, along with the Pawhuska Animal Welfare Clinic will be hosting a benefit event that Saturday with proceeds going to the animal shelter. A food truck will be on hand and a silent auction will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Old West Buffalo Company will also hold a Western Wedding Show on Sunday for anyone who would like to attend. Vendors from around the country will be on hand and you will be able to take a tour of the ranch as well.