Posted: Feb 24, 2022 2:25 PMUpdated: Feb 24, 2022 2:25 PM

Max Gross

A Peru, Kansas man is set for a preliminary hearing in Washington County Court next week. Billy Peel was charged with one felony of lewd acts to a minor child under the age of 16. The defendant has been under court supervision since October 2021. His bond was reduced from $150,000 to $75,000 by district judge Linda Thomas and he was able to post it.

It is alleged that Peel witnessed Jason Frey sexually abuse a 15-year-old-girl. Peel also admitted to investigator that he received explicit videos of the victim that were sent by Frey. He told police that he was at Copan Lake and was aware of an incident that was sexual in nature between Frey and the victim.

Frey is currently facing five felony charges in Osage County including lewd molestation and child sexual abuse. Frey is set to be tried on the charges in June.

Peel faces charges in Washington County. His preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, March 1.