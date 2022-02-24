Posted: Feb 24, 2022 2:51 PMUpdated: Feb 24, 2022 2:51 PM

Ty Loftis

The Nowata County Spring Livestock Show was postponed to Saturday due to wintry weather on Thursday. The market heifer and steer show will still take place at 10 a.m. and the breeding heifer show will follow, but it is the evening's sheep and goat show that was postponed to Saturday evening. 4-H Educator Stacey Dawson talks about just how hard these students have worked to get to this point.

Real Country KRIG 104.9 FM will be broadcasting live from the Nowata County Fairgrounds that Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.