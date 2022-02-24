Posted: Feb 24, 2022 3:21 PMUpdated: Feb 24, 2022 3:26 PM

Garrett Giles

Freedom Fire, a local worship event that started in Bartlesville, is heading out of country.

Donnie Bostwick, Freedom Fire Co-Founder and Oklahoma Wesleyan University Men's Basketball Coach, says they are looking to bring the event to the Bahamas. Bostwick says they are going to bring worship to the island nation on July 27- July 30. He says they are going to believe that a whole nation will be set on fire for God.

A former OKWU basketball player told Bostwick that he had a vision that Freedom Fire would be coming to the Bahamas. Bostwick says doing Freedom Fire in Bartlesville was big, but he was taken aback when God wanted him to bring the event to an entire nation. He says God is telling him to set a whole nation on fire.

Service opportunities will be available. Bostwick says they are going to rekindle the flame of a Christian nation. He says more information is to come at a later date.

Two Freedom Fire events were held at Tower Center at Unity Square in Bartlesville in 2020. The inaugural event was held in September. We Are Messengers performed on the stage of the new green space. Afterwards, approximately 25 people were baptized in a fountain nearby. More on that story here.

Below is a video Bostwick released to announce the vision presented to him to take Freedom Fire to the Bahamas: