Posted: Feb 25, 2022 7:03 AMUpdated: Feb 25, 2022 10:57 AM

Tom Davis

Oklahoma US Senator Jim Inhofe, a Republican who has served in Congress since 1987, is announcing his retirement today, setting up what could be major changes in the state’s political landscape just weeks before candidate filing.

Some potential candidates for the seat have been positioning themselves for a Senate campaign. Among them are U.S. Reps. Kevin Hern, R-Tulsa, and Markwayne Mullin, R-Westville, Former Oklahoma state House Speaker T.W. Shannon, who ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate in 2014 and Luke Holland.