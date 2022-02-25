Posted: Feb 25, 2022 9:32 AMUpdated: Feb 25, 2022 9:35 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville KLIFE’s Run the Ville is set for March 26th at 9am.

Apearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, KLIFE's Jarrett Howard and Danae Chamberlain told us The Run will start and end at the new KLIFE Center at 18th and Hillcrest, across from the high school.

Danae Chamberlain reminded listeners and viewers the cost is $35 before March 7. The price will increase after March 7. All participants receive a t-shirt & a medal.

Jarrett Howard said, "Run the Ville is Bartlesville’s only 10K race. Run, walk or cheer; you’ll have a great time!"

Chamberlain and Howard both said that the event will help fund programming, staff salaries, and operating expenses for the year. Bartlesville KLIFE seeks to impact a youth culture for Christ.

KLIFE works alongside families, youth organizations and schools to teach and encourage kids to be strong in their beliefs, exhibit character and pursue excellence.