Posted: Feb 25, 2022 10:42 AMUpdated: Feb 25, 2022 10:42 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, Board members will consider signing the Sheriff’s anti-methamphetamine program taskforce interlocal cooperation agreement. There will also be discussion to consider approving a quote to purchase a 6,000 gallon storage tank. The purchase price is $85,000 and will be for District Two.

The Board will also enter into executive session to talk about the fairgrounds position. This is something they had hoped to do last week, but District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney was absent.

Here is what District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt had to say regarding the fairgrounds and the potential that land has at a recent meeting.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.