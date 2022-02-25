Posted: Feb 25, 2022 11:22 AMUpdated: Feb 25, 2022 11:22 AM

Garrett Giles

Congressman Markwayne Mullin wishes Senator Jim Inhofe and his wife, Kay, all the best in their well-deserved retirement.

In his remarks on Friday afternoon, Mullin said Senator Inhofe has dedicated his life to serving our state and our country. He said Inhofe has been a strong and steady voice for Oklahomans every step of the way.

Mullin added in a statement:

“… [Inhofe’s] accomplishments for Oklahoma are too many to name and his commitment to our men and women in uniform is too great to be matched. I have no doubt we are better off today because of his tireless service and I am truly at a loss for words in describing my gratitude.”