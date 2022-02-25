Posted: Feb 25, 2022 11:36 AMUpdated: Feb 25, 2022 11:36 AM

Ty Loftis

The emergency rental assistance program due to COVID-19 is still available to all Osages living in Oklahoma. This temporary program is funded through the U.S. Treasury Department and is there to combat homelessness that COVID-19 has caused.

Those who have lost income due to being let go, health issues, had their business shut down or other financial factors relating to COVID-19 are eligible to apply. This will provide past due rent, utilities and future rent.

Eligible applicants must be Osage, 18 years of age, residing within the State of Oklahoma, or moving to Oklahoma. Household income must be less than 80 percent of U.S. median income limits as well. For more information and to view the application, go to the Osage Nation website.