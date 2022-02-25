Posted: Feb 25, 2022 12:43 PMUpdated: Feb 25, 2022 12:50 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council may revisit an item to lease purchase 10 new vehicles for the Dewey Police Department.

Earlier in the month, the Council gave unanimous approval for the vehicle order to be placed so City of Dewey officials could go out and bring back quotes. City Manager Kevin Trease gave an update on how the process was going last Monday. Trease said they are not 100-percent done with their financing yet. He said some financial institutions will only go a certain length of time but there are other alternatives to seek, so they are looking at all sides of the matter.

Trease has said that they are looking to spend $450,000 for the vehicles. He said they need to replace the fleet as soon as possible because the availability of automobiles in the future is unknown.

Dewey Police Chief Mike Shea made a presentation before the Council on Monday, Feb. 7. You can read more on the discussion here.

The item could be brought before the Dewey City Council again on Monday, March 7. Their meeting will be held at 7:00 p.m. at City Hall, 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue.